Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 8-14:

Summonses

Robert Agnes, Bristol, failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding, Main Street, Feb. 8.

Eric Cronk, Newcastle, failure to provide proof of insurance, Main Street, Feb. 13.

Cody Tozier, Nobleboro, speeding, Main Street, Feb. 14.

Other activity

Feb. 8: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard at Main Street and Biscay Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth took a report of theft on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

Feb. 9: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted with traffic control for snow removal.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Standpipe Road and assisted with a parking problem on Courtyard Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Feb. 10: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of harassment on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and removed a traffic hazard from Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane and investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Feb. 11: Officer Phil Tessier assisted with a traffic hazard on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Chapman Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Gardiner Road and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Feb. 12: Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Miles Street and gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Route 1.

Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Coastal Market Drive, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Main Street and Biscay Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, responded to a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Feb. 13: Officer Tyson Fait gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Standpipe Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report on Hoffses Beach Lane.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Feb. 14: Officer Booth warned a driver for registration and speeding on Main Street, investigated a report of phone harassment on Pond Circle, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

Officers responded to 161 calls for service.

