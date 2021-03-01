Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 22-28:

Arrest

Nathaniel Olson, Damariscotta, warrants, Feb. 25.

Other activity

Feb. 22: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Standpipe Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted with traffic control on Main Street, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Piper Mill Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Feb. 23: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Standpipe Road, and gave a warning for a defect on Church Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Feb. 24: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on High Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (non-reportable damage, no injuries), conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road and investigated a report of criminal mischief on Salt Bay Drive.

Feb. 25: Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Phil Tessier conducted a welfare check on Main Street and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Westview Road and conducted a pedestrian check on School Street.

Feb. 26: Officer Tessier took a report of fraud on Miles Center Way and assisted with an unwanted subject on School Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, and warned a driver for registration and failure to obey traffic lights on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted with a mental health issue on Schooner Street, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and conducted a welfare check on Lessner Road.

Feb. 27: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street, took a report of a violation of a protection order on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang-up on Rocky Run Road, and investigated an assault on Cathedral Pines.

Officer Tessier took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), conducted a welfare check on Standpipe Road, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Center Street (no injuries).

Feb. 28: Officer Tessier took a report of criminal mischief on Lessner Road and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Booth gave a warning for improper turn on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and investigated a report of phone harassment on Ellinwood Drive.

Officers responded to 139 calls for service.

