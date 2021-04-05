Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 29 through April 4:

Arrests

Kristina Donahue, Edgecomb, warrant, April 1.

Robert Oferosky, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, April 1.

Other activity

March 29: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and took a police information report at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on School Street, took a report of harassment on Pond Circle, assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no human injuries).

March 30: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injuries), assisted a citizen on Standpipe Road, and took a report of found property on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Pond Circle.

March 31: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a police information report on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Breezy Cove Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a welfare check on Schooner Street, warned a driver for a defect and speeding on Main Street, and investigated a noise complaint on Meadow Court.

April 1: Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester investigated a domestic disturbance on Biscay Road.

April 2: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street.

April 3: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street, assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road, conducted a welfare check on Powell Lane, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Church Street (no injuries).

Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier investigated suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road.

April 4: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and investigated an alarm on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth investigated an alarm on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Heater Road, conducted a welfare check on School Street, and assisted another agency on Meadow Court.

Officers responded to 140 calls for service.

