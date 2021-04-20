Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 12-18:

Summonses

Catherine Dodge, Nobleboro, failure to stop at a red light, Main Street, April 13.

Christopher Rommel, Damariscotta, violation of condition of release, Theater Street, April 17.

Other activity

April 12: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, conducted speed enforcement on Church Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted a texting-while-driving detail on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street.

April 13: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Edward Avenue, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Church Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer William Smith investigated a report of theft on Main Street and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Church Street and took a report of criminal mischief on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a juvenile problem on Elm Street and investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road.

April 14: Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, took a report of ongoing erratic operations on Route 1, investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Center Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Church Street and assisted a citizen on School Street.

April 15: Officer Sylvester investigated a report of criminal mischief on School Street, conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle, assisted with a juvenile problem on Elm Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a juvenile problem on Church Street, and took a police information report on Ellinwood Drive.

Chief Warlick investigated a juvenile problem on Church Street, took a report of harassment on Salt Bay Drive, assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted with a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Ellinwood Drive.

April 16: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, investigated a traffic hazard on High Street, investigated a report of erratic operations on Bristol Road, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

April 17: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and conducted a welfare check on School Street.

Officer Smith investigated a report of threatening on Long Lane, gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and investigated suspicious activity on Theater Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Smith assisted another agency on Route 1.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of fraud on School Street.

April 18: Officer Tessier conducted a welfare check on Branch Road, investigated a noise complaint on Parking Lot Lane, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street.

Officer Smith took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Smith took a report of a missing person on Hutchings Road.

Officers responded to 186 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

