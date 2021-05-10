Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 3-9:

Arrest

Amelia Jordan, Damariscotta, warrants, May 7.

Summonses

Ashley Hilton, Newcastle, operating without license, Bristol Road, May 9.

Shetu Nandy, South Bristol, speeding, Bristol Road, May 9.

William Tyson, Boothbay, speeding, Route 1, May 7.

Other activity

May 3: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of lost property on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of found property on High Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a report of threatening on Miles Center Way.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Back Meadow Road, investigated a complaint of trespassing on Pond Circle, served paperwork at Two Bridges Regional Jail, and investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of trespassing on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1 and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

May 4: Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Miles Center Way.

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on School Street, took a report of trespassing on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on School Street, took a report of trespassing on Chapman Street, assisted another agency on Center Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a report of harassment on Coastal Market Drive.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated suspicious activity on Schooner Street and assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a car vs. deer accident on Bristol Road (no human injuries).

May 5: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Miles Street, conducted speed enforcement on High Street, took a report of suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Church Street and investigated a noise complaint on Meadow Court.

May 6: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer William Smith conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and took a report of lost property at the police department.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Pond Circle.

May 7: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated a noise complaint on Church Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, and assisted with a juvenile issue on Pond Circle.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted with a traffic hazard on Lessner Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Smith conducted a welfare check on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, took a report of criminal mischief on Church Street, took a report of a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street and gave two warnings for defects on Main Street.

May 8: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street, conducted a welfare check on School Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Back Meadow Road, gave a warning for failing to stop at a stop sign on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

May 9: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth investigated a report of criminal mischief on Back Meadow Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Bristol Road.

Officers responded to 185 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

