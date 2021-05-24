Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 17-23:

Arrest

Catherine Pearl, Waldoboro, operating under the influence, Main Street, May 19.

Summonses

Ashly Campbell, Nobleboro, failure to provide proof of insurance, Route 1, May 17.

Misha Curtis, Albuquerque, N.M., speeding, Bristol Road, May 22.

Charles Meusberger, Philadelphia, Pa., speeding, Main Street, May 22.

Aaron Simmons, Bremen, improper pass of an emergency vehicle, Biscay Road, May 19.

Gardner Skiff, Newcastle, failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding, Biscay Road, May 20.

Other activity

May 17: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of fraud on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, investigated a police information report on Main Street, took a police information report on Church Street, assisted another agency on River Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Church Street, assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court Drive, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road.

May 18: Officer Booth investigated a tip-line information report on Ledgewood Court.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on High Street, gave a warning for speeding on High Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Elm Street (no injuries), and assisted another agency on Meadow Court.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Officer William Smith warned a driver for a defect, inspection, and speeding on Back Meadow Road and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 19: Officer Smith assisted another agency on Route 1, took a late report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for failing to stop at a stop sign on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Midcoast Road, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

May 20: Officer Phil Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Chapman Street, assisted another agency on Brickyard Cove Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick took a report of found property on Belvedere Road and took a report of found property on School Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Church Street, and assisted a citizen on Church Street.

May 21: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted with a parking problem on Meadow Court, investigated an alarm on Abbie Lane, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, and gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1.

May 22: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth took a report of found property on High Street, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted traffic control on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Elm Street, conducted hands-free enforcement on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

May 23: Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on School Street, assisted a citizen in retrieving property on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a noise complaint on High Street, conducted a welfare check on Back Meadow Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officers responded to 166 calls for service.

