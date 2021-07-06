Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from June 28 through July 4:

Arrests

Kody Wallace, Nobleboro, violating conditions of release, June 28.

Austin Smith, Newcastle, warrant, June 30.

Philip Cunningham, Nobleboro, warrant, July 2.

Anthony McCullagh, Damariscotta, violating conditions of release, July 4.

Summons

Kody Wallace, Nobleboro, theft, June 28.

Other activity

June 28: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a report of theft on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Meadow Court.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Pumping Station Lane, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries reported, non-reportable damage), assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted with a parking problem on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted with a mental health issue on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

June 29: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on South Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries reported), and investigated a report of threatening on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries reported), served paperwork on High Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Back Meadow Road.

June 30: Officer Booth investigated a motor vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injuries reported).

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Route 1, took an ongoing speeding complaint on Church Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street and investigated a report of threatening on Headgate Road

July 1: Officer Sylvester conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries reported), assisted a citizen on Twin Cove Lane, investigated suspicious activity on Heater Road, and executed a search warrant on West Hamlet Road.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, and took a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive.

July 2: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Elm Street (minor injury reported), assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a report an ongoing trespassing issue on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Biscay Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and investigated a report of trespassing on Twin Cove Lane.

July 3: Officer Booth investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, gave a warning for defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Main Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, investigated a complaint of fireworks in the cemetery on Hodgdon Street, and investigated a report of an assault on Twin Cove Lane.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Twin Cove Lane, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Pond Circle, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

July 4: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Route 1 and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, Officer Tyson Fait, Officer Mark Graham and Officer Booth conducted a special detail downtown.

Officer Booth conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

Officers responded to 139 calls for service.

