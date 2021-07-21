Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from July 12-18:

Arrest

Katherine Reno, Brunswick, domestic violence criminal mischief, July 14.

Summons

Nickolas Poland, Bremen, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, July 15.

Other activity

July 12: Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Midcoast Road and investigated parking problems on Parking Lot Lane (six parking tickets issued for boater parking without permit).

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on Church Street, investigated a property damage motor vehicle accident on Schooner Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave two warnings for no headlights after dark on Bristol Road, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

July 13: Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Schooner Street, assisted another agency on Chapman Street, served paperwork on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on School Street (non-reportable damage, no injury), and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane and assisted a citizen at the police department.

July 14: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Twin Cove Lane (no injury, non-reportable damage).

Chief Warlick conducted parking enforcement downtown (seven parking tickets issued for boater parking without permit).

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a domestic incident on Twin Cove Lane, assisted with a juvenile issue on Twin Cove Lane, and investigated a juvenile problem on Main and Elm streets.

July 15: Officer Sylvester conducted a pedestrian check on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Water Street (no injury reported), took information about a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), assisted with an unwanted subject on Twin Cove Lane, and investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury reported), gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated parking problems on Parking Lot Lane (seven tickets issued for boater parking without permit), investigated a parking problem on Theatre Street (parking ticket issued for over three hours and improper parking), and investigated and alarm on Massasoit Drive.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court.

July 16: Officer Tessier investigated parking problems on Parking Lot Lane (seven tickets issued for boater parking without permit).

Officer Booth investigated a report of theft on School Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (one ticket issued for boater parking without permit), conducted traffic control on Biscay Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth assisted with a juvenile problem on Church Street.

July 17: Officer Tessier investigated a late report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road, investigated parking problems on Parking Lot Lane (11 tickets issued for boater parking without permit), investigated a parking problem on Main Street, took a police information report on Hodgdon Street

Hillary Parker of Coral Gables, FL was warned for speeding on Main Street by Officer Booth gave three warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for defect on Biscay Road, gave a warning for no taillights on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane.

July 18: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), investigated a police information report on Ledgecourt Court, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Bristol Road.

Officers responded to 188 calls for service.

