Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 2-8:

Arrests

Norma Weeks, Boothbay, warrant, Aug. 2.

Ashlyn Finnemore, no town listed, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Aug. 6.

Summonses

Danielle Simmons, Bristol, inspection on exhaust on Bristol Road, Aug. 3.

Drew Williams, New Harbor, inspection on School Street, Aug. 3.

Nicholas Ames, Vienna, operating unregistered motor vehicle, Aug. 7.

Amanda Guszack, South Salem, NY, speeding on Main Street, Aug. 8.

Janice Ford, Bethany, Conn., speeding on Main Street, Aug. 8.

Other activity

Aug. 2: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Williams Plaza, assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road, took a report of fraud on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted another agency on Long Lane, conducted traffic control on Egypt Road, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Bristol Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted with an unwanted subject on Ellinwood Drive.

Chief Warlick conducted a welfare check on Church Street.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, conducted traffic control on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, investigated a report of threatening on Twin Cove Lane, and assisted another agency on Belvedere Road.

Aug. 3: Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive, and investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (2 tickets issued for boater parking without permit).

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a late report of a property damage hit and run on Water Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, minor injury reported, investigated a motor vehicle accident on School Street and Bristol Road, and gave a warning for registration on School Street.

Aug. 4: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Church Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Lessner Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported), and conducted traffic control on Egypt Road.

Officer Smith investigated a liquor law violation on Main Street.

Aug. 5: Officer William Smith conducted a pedestrian check on Miles Street.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Birch Lane, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road, and investigated a report of trespassing on High Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (2 tickets issued for boater parking without permit), and assisted another agency on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street., and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road.

Aug. 6: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported), assisted a citizen on Miles Center Way, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, and took a police information report on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth assisted with a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Miles Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (3 tickets issued for boater parking without permit), investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Twin Cove Lane, issued a warning for failing to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk on Main Street, and investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Campground Road.

Aug. 7: Officer Tessier investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (6 tickets issued for boater parking without permit), investigated a report of trespassing on Church Street, conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane (tickets issued and improper parking), and issued a warning for driving to endanger and inspection.

Officer Smith issued a warning for no headlights after dark on Egypt Road, a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, a warning for speeding and a defect on Bristol Road, a warning for a defect and registration on Main Street,. assisted another agency on School Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, assisted with a juvenile problem on Twin Cove Lane, and investigated suspicious activity on Parking Lot Lane.

Aug. 8: Officer Smith assisted with a suicidal subject on North Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Center Street,

Officer Tyson Fait issued a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Center Street, a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Coastal Market Drive, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Hutchings Road.

Officer Booth investigated a noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Officers responded to 153 calls for service.

