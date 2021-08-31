Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 16-22.

Arrests

Anthony McCullagh, of Damariscotta, felony operating under the influence and violation of condition of release, Aug. 16.

Amy Boudreau, of Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Aug. 16.

Summonses

Jacob Robison, of Nobleboro, driving to endanger on Biscay Road, Aug. 18.

Rhea Schneider, of Portland, inspection and insurance, on Bristol Road, Aug. 22.

Other activity

Aug. 16: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an alarm on Egypt Road, assisted another agency on Round Top Lane, assisted with a civil issue on Creek Lane, conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported), and investigated a domestic disturbance on Twin Cove Lane.

Aug. 17: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Church Street, conducted traffic control on Biscay Road, conducted a welfare check on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, investigated an alarm on Westview Road, assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road, served paperwork on School Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane (5 tickets issued for boater parking without permit), assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), and issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a report of fraud on Egypt Road, and assisted a citizen on Heater Road

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, responded to a report of a domestic incident on Meadow Court., and took a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Egypt Road.

Aug. 18: Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Birch Lane.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of a motor vehicle accident on Courtyard Street (no injury, non-reportable damage).

Aug. 19: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a loud noise complaint on Biscay Road, and conducted a welfare check on Back Meadow Road.

Aug. 20: Officer William Smith conducted speed enforcement on Church Street, took a police information report on Miles Street, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Elm Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), took a report of lost property at the police department, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Church Street, conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, and issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Aug. 21: Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Hutchings Road, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of suspicious activity on Hutchings Road, and assisted with a mental health issue on Miles Street.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Aug. 22: Officer Tessier assisted with a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road, and issued a warning for registration.

Officer Booth investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officers responded to 165 calls for service.

