Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 30 through Sept. 4:

Arrests

Robert Cochran, of Camden, domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 30.

Summonses

Charles Limanni, of Windham, speeding, Biscay Road, Sept. 1.

Corbin Drake, of Bristol, failure to yield right of way, Main Street, Sept. 3,

Hannah Corscaden, of Damariscotta, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, Church Street, Sept. 4.

Other activity

Aug. 30: Officer William Smith investigated a report of threatening on Willow Lane and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Stonewyck Lane, investigated an alarm on Chapman Street, conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated an animal complaint on Hodgdon Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Piper Mill Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Meadow Court.

Aug. 31: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding, investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic control on Belvedere Road, and assisted with an animal complaint on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic control on Lessner Road.

Sept. 1: Sgt. Halpin assisted with an animal complaint on Bristol Road and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted with a civil issue on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Coastal Market Drive.

Sept. 2: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on Long Lane.

Sgt. Halpin conducted a welfare check on Egypt Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported), and investigated a parking problem on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a loud noise complaint on Lessner Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, gave a warning for obstructing a public way on Biscay Road, investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Sept. 3: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury reported).

Sept. 4: Officer Booth investigated a motor vehicle accident on Church Street, investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang up on Rand Lane, assisted with an animal complaint on Church Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road, and gave warnings for registration and speeding on Route 1.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane.

Sept. 5: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Miles Street and assisted with a parking problem on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Belvedere Road, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Willow Lane, and investigated a 911 check on Standpipe Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 131 calls for service.

