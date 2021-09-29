Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 20-26:

Arrests

Kristina Donahue, Damariscotta, outstanding warrant, Sept. 22.

Nadia Smith, Bremen, failure to submit to arrest or detention, Sept. 23.

Summonses

Nadia Smith, Bremen, leaving scene of motor vehicle crash, Sept. 23.

Rachel Smith, disorderly conduct on Meadow Court, Sept. 23.

Eric Gooch, Newcastle, speeding on Route 1, Sept. 24.

Other activity

Sept. 20: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an animal complaint on Bristol Road, took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Back Meadow Road, and assisted a citizen on Round Top Lane.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Back Meadow Road.

Sept. 21: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Lessner Road.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of phone harassment on Ellinwood Drive, assisted with a suicidal subject on Blue Haven Lane, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted a pedestrian check on Belvedere Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a civil issue on Hutchings Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Phillips Lane.

Sept. 22: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of criminal mischief on Parking Lot Lane, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a report of trespassing on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Vine Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted with an animal complaint on Bristol Road.

Sept. 23: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court (twice), assisted a citizen on Hutchings Drive, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of found property on Main Street, took a police information report on Hutchings Drive, assisted another agency on Main Street, took a report of a possible motor vehicle accident on Main Street., no vehicles located, served paperwork at the police department, and took a police information report at the police department.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane, investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court, assisted another agency on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and again investigated a noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Sept. 24: Office Tessier investigated a noise complaint on Meadow Court, assisted a citizen on Standpipe Road, conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Ellinwood Drive, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury, non-reportable damage, investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on School Street, and assisted with a juvenile problem on Church Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Booth investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Williams Plaza.

Sept. 25: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Sept. 26: Officer Tessier investigated a report of criminal mischief on Church Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street, issued a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 150 calls for service.

