Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 8-14:

Arrests

Courtney Taylor, South Bristol, assault, Nov. 8.

Daniel Derosier, Damariscotta, assault, Nov. 8.

James Herald, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Nov. 10.

Summonses

Daniel Derosier, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 8.

Steven Termine, Bristol, assault and aggravated criminal trespass, Nov. 8.

Travis Sapp, South Bristol, criminal trespass, Nov. 8.

Mark Hanley, Bristol, texting while operating a motor vehicle, Main Street, Nov. 10.

Joshua Sharp, Newcastle, using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, Nov. 14.

Other activity

Nov. 8: Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Ellinwood Drive

Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of found property on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Main Street, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Officer Joseph Booth responded to a domestic disturbance on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and investigated a report of trespassing on Standpipe Road.

Nov. 9: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Lessner Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a police information report on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted a citizen on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on School Stree.t

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Blue Haven Lane, investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Nov. 10: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street, conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a police information report on Powell Lane.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), and investigated a domestic disturbance on Biscay Road.

Nov. 11: Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, issued a warning for expired registration on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier conducted a welfare check on Egypt Road, and investigated a report of a suicidal subject on Egypt Road, and investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Parking Lot Lane, vehicle was located.

Nov. 12: Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Ellinwood Drive.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Bristol Road.

Nov. 13: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court.

Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury reported), and removed a traffic hazard at Main Street and Biscay Road.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Nov. 14: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 131 calls for service.

