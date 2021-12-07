Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 29-Dec. 5:

Summonses

James Wilkinson, Jefferson, insurance, Main Street, Dec. 1.

Other activity

Nov. 29: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Long Lane, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a car v. deer accident on Main Street, no human injury reported, and assisted another agency on Powell Lane.

Nov. 30: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Pine Ridge Road, conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, took a report of lost property on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Chapman Street, and investigated a car v. deer accident on School Street, no human injury reported.

Officer Booth conducted a sex offender registry on Back Meadow Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted hands free enforcement on Main Street, and issued a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, and investigated a complaint of suspicious activity on Standpipe Road.

Dec. 1: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Biscay Road

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, issued a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Booth responded to a report of an assault on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of threatening on Main Street.

Dec. 2: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted a welfare check on Juniper Lane.

Dec. 3: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a compliance check on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Elm Street, no injury reported.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Lessner Road, took information of a late report motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no human injury reported, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Church Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court, and assisted another agency on Miles Street

Dec. 4: Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and investigated a car v. deer accident on Main Street, no human injury reported.

Officer Tessier issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, took a report of found property on Elm Street, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Dec. 5: Officer Billy Smith assisted another agency on Miles Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a police information report on Main Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Mark Graham took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Booth and Officer Smith investigated a report of a domestic incident on Church Street.

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded 156 calls for service.

