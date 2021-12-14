Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 6-12, 2021:

Arrests

Franklin Chapman, Damariscotta, outstanding warrant, Dec. 8.

Summonses

Elisa Hawkes, Nobleboro, operating after suspension, Church Street, Dec. 8

Other activity

Dec. 6: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Center Way, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick is investigating a report of fraud on Main Street, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and is investigating a complaint of trespassing on Elm Street

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a motor vehicle accident on Coastal Market Drive, no injury reported, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Dec. 7: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, assisted with a mental health issue on Blue Haven Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Dec. 8: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Miles Center Way, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Church Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, issued a warning for a defect, speeding and failure to obey traffic signal on Main Street, and investigated a traffic hazard on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road.

Dec. 9: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Standpipe Road, investigated a parking problem on Church Street, investigated a parking problem on Hodgdon Street, investigated a parking problem on Main Street, investigated a report of fraud on Hammond Street, returned found property on School Street, assisted a citizen on High Street, and conducted traffic control on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Ellinwood Drive.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Piper Mill Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on North Road, took information of a late report car v. deer crash on Back Meadow Road, no human injury reported, investigated a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Main Street, investigated a car v. deer crash on Main Street, no human injury reported, and investigated a report of trespassing on Ledgewood Court.

Dec. 10: Officer Tessier conducted winter parking enforcement on Main Street, assisted another agency on Round Top Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took information of a late report motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for a defect on Main Street , issued a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Dec. 11: Officer Sylvester investigated a loud noise complaint on Ledgewood Court Drive.

Officer Tessier conducted winter parking enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and is investigating a report of theft on Coastal Market Drive.

Dec. 12: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Lessner Road, issued warnings to three separate drivers for speeding on Route 1, and investigated a report of a missing person on Parking Lot Lane (subject located safely).

Officer Booth issued a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, and issued a warning for a defect on Piper Mill Road.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth investigated a report of a missing person on Pond Circle (subject located safely).

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 172 calls for service.

