Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 13-20:

Arrest

Matthew Sewell, Damariscotta, outstanding warrant, Dec. 13.

Other activity

Dec. 13: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted parking enforcement on Theatre Street

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted with a suicidal subject on Bristol Road, took a report of lost property on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick conducted a compliance check on School Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a domestic incident on High Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Dec. 14: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, issued two separate warnings for failure to yield on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Biscay Road, took a police information report on School Street, and took information of a late report motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury, non-reportable damage.

Chief Warlick conducted a sex offender registration on Standpipe Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury, non-reportable damage, and conducted a welfare check on Schooner Street.

Dec. 15: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and investigated a juvenile problem on Church Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Ledgewood Court, and took a police information report on Juniper Lane.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Belvedere Road.

Dec. 16: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a police information report on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, issued a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Parking Lot Lane, no injury, non-reportable damage, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of theft on Main Street, investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Schooner Street, and investigated a tip line report on Belvedere Road.

Dec. 17: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated an alarm on School Street, and took a report of criminal mischief on Fir Tree Lane.

Dec. 18: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a noise complaint on Meadow Court, and assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Dec. 19: Officer Mark Graham took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Church Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and responded to a car vs deer crash on Main Street, no human injury, non-reportable damage to vehicle.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 139 calls for service during the time period of Dec. 13-19.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

