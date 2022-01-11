Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 3-9:

Arrest

Kristopher Masten, Damariscotta, domestic violence aggravated assault, Jan. 3.

Summonses

Guy Murdock, Jefferson, speeding on Bristol Road, Jan. 4.

Elizabeth Sparrell, Damariscotta, failure to stop at a stop sign on Parking Lot Lane, Jan. 5.

Other activity

Jan. 3: Officer Joseph Booth took a police information report on Ledgewood Court, responded to a domestic disturbance on Meadow Court, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Willow Lane, issued a warning for operation on Route 1, assisted another agency on Standpipe Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, issued a warning for operation on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, issued a warning for speeding on Church Street, took a police information report on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted with an animal complaint on Willow Lane.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, took a drug information report on School Street.

Jan. 4: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester is investigating a report of harassment on Back Meadow Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Jan. 5: Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and investigated an alarm on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on Salt Bay Drive, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on School Street.

Jan. 6: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, and took a report of harassment on Main Street.

Jan. 7: Officer Tessier conducted parking enforcement on Theatre Street, assisted with traffic control on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street, took a report of found property on School Street, took a report of fraud on Lewis Point Road, took a loud noise report on Jackie’s Trail., assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Jan. 8: Officer Tessier enforced winter parking downtown.

Officer Booth took a report of a disabled motor vehicle on School Street, issued a warning for bad pass and speeding on Route 1, issued a warning for operations, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Jan. 9: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, and investigated a report of threatening on Church Street.

Officer Tessier assisted with a parking problem on Church Street, and Officer assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 164 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

