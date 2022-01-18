Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 10-16:

Arrests

Aaron McCullagh, Nobleboro, operating under the influence, on Main Street, Jan. 10.

Ashlyn Finnemore, South Bristol, violating conditions of release, Jan 11.

Summonses

Lee Whitney, Newcastle, driving with suspended registration on Route 1, Jan. 12.

Madison Hughes, Southport, speeding on Route 1, Jan. 12.

Thomas Lawrence, Freeport, speeding on Route 1, Jan. 15.

Devan Anderson, Bremen, insurance and operating after suspension, Jan. 15.

Other activity

Jan. 10: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of fraud on Belknap Point Road, assisted with a civil complaint on School Street, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Church Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a motor vehicle crash on Elm Street, investigated an alarm on Coastal Market Drive, investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Heater Road, and assisted with a juvenile problem on Oyster Creek Lane.

Jan. 11: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street, and took information of a civil issue on Oyster Creek Lane.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road.

Jan. 12: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Egypt Road, and assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Pond Circle, assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, and issued warnings in two separate incidents for speeding on Route 1.

Chief Warlick conducted a compliance check at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Jan. 13: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted with a suicidal subject on Egypt Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, and investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Stonewyck Lane.

Jan. 14: Chief Warlick conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, served paperwork on School Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and investigated a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Courtyard Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Egypt Road, and investigated a tip line information report on Jackie’s Trail.

Jan. 15: Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street, and issued a warning for registration and inspection.

Officer Booth issued a warning for operation on Route 1.

Jan. 16: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Coastal Market Drive, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Piper Mill Road, and investigated a car v. deer crash on Lessner Road, no human injury reported.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 165 calls for service.

