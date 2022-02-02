Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 24-30:

Arrest

Amelia Jordan, Bristol, outstanding warrant, Jan. 26.

Other activity

Jan. 24: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Long Lane, took a report of found property on Miles Street, served paperwork on Miles Street, attempted to serve paperwork on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick Jason conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted with a mental health issue on Main Street, assisted with a juvenile problem on Oyster Creek Lane, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, issued a warning for using a hand-held device while driving and for a defect on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Jan. 25: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Meadow Court, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle crash on Schooner Street, no injury reported, non-reportable damage, took a police information report on Blue Haven Lane, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Jan. 26: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Salt Bay Drive, assisted a citizen on School Street, and served paperwork on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted with found property on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported, investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Jan. 27: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane, assisted with an animal complaint on Bristol Road, conducted a welfare check on Egypt Road, investigated a report of harassment on Midcoast Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Jan. 28: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street

Officer Booth conducted a compliance check on School Street

Officer Sylvester conducted a pedestrian check on Bristol Road, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Jan. 29: Officer Tessier took information of a late report motor vehicle accident on Miles Street.

Jan. 30: Officer Tessier assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Cathedral Pines Road, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Miles Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 134 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

