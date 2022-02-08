Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:

Arrest

Robert Trockmorton, Bristol, warrant, Feb. 4.

Other activity

Jan. 31: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of fraud on School Street, conducted a compliance check on School Street, assisted another agency on Coastal Market Drive, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a traffic hazard on Egypt Road, and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a welfare check on Egypt Road.

Officer Joseph Booth is investigating a report of harassment on Miles Street, issued a warning for operation on Bristol Road, and issued a warning for trespassing on Piper Mill Road.

Feb. 1: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Feb. 2: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of suspicious activity on Lessner Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of suspicious activity on Hutchings Road, assisted a citizen with found property on School Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, issued a warning for speeding on Egypt Road.

Feb. 3: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Office Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Chapman Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted with a civil issue on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported, non-reportable damage, assisted with parking questions on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Phillips Lane.

Feb. 4: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a police information report on Pleasant Street, conducted a compliance check on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a civil complaint on Pond Circle, conducted a welfare check on Hammond Road, and investigated an alarm on Biscay Road.

Feb. 5: Officer Tessier assisted with parking problems for snow removal on Elm Street, assisted with parking problems on Parking Lot Lane for now removal, assisted with a civil issue on Abbie Lane, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and removed a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer William Smith assisted another agency on Bristol Road.

Feb. 6: Officer Smith issued a warning for a defect on Route 1, assisted with a civil issue on Ebert Lane, investigated an alarm on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Pond Circle, and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 135 calls for service.

