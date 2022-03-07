Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Feb. 28 to March 6:

Summonses

Paul Muise, Waldoboro, speeding on Main Street, March 4.

Other activity

Feb. 28: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, attempted to serve paperwork on High Street, investigated an alarm on Miles Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of theft on Main Street, responded to a car v deer crash on Egypt Road, no human injury, assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Meadow Court, and assisted with a mental health issue on Bristol Road.

March 1: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Booth investigated a report of harassment on Alison Lane.

Chief Warlick conducted a compliance check on School Street.

March 2: Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and took a report of found property on Elm Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Booth took a report of fraud on Elm Street.

March 3: Officer Phil Tessier assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and took a report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for a defect on Route 1.

March 4: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took information of a late report motor vehicle crash, no injury, non-reportable damage, and investigated a motor vehicle crash in Coastal Market Drive, no injury report.

Officer Booth conducted a compliance check on School Street, conducted a welfare check on Blue Haven Lane, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a car v. deer crash on Lessner Road, no human injury reported, issued a warning for operation and a defect on Egypt Road, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

March 5: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and took a police information report on Main Street.

March 6: Officer Tessier assisted with a civil issue on Hodgdon Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street, and conducted a welfare check on Biscay Road.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 143 calls for service.

