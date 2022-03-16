Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from March 7-13:

Arrest

Gary Simmons, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault and violation of conditions of release, March 13.

Summons

Ashlyn Finnemore, age and town of residence not included in report, violating conditions of release, March 7.

Other activity

March 7: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a police information report on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on High Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of an assault on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted a compliance check on School Street, investigated a report of a missing person on Blue Haven Lane, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

March 8: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Lessner Road.

Chief Warlick issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, removed a traffic hazard from Back Meadow Road, and issued a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester issued a warning for a defect on School Street.

March 9: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and conducted traffic control on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted a sex offender registration on School Street, and investigated a motor vehicle crash on Biscay Road, no injury reported.

March 10: Officer Phil Tessier conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported, investigated a report of threatening on Biscay Road, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

March 11: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Miles Street, no injury, non-reportable damage, conducted a drug investigation on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Meadow Court, and investigated a report of violation of conditions of release.

March 12: Officer Tessier investigated a domestic incident on Meadow Court, and took a police information report on Miles Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Hodgdon Street.

March 13: Officer Tessier assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency on Route 1, investigated a report of an assault on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Hodgdon Street.

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Main Street , a warning for inspection on Main Street, a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, took a police information report on Miles Street, and conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 132 calls for service.

