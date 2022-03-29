Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

at

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from March 21-27:

Summonses

Brittany Burns, Bristol, insurance, March 21.

Rachel Anderson, Boothbay, speeding on Bristol Road, March 22.

Ellen Rhinebolt, Wiscasset, speeding on Route 1, March 25.

Other activity

March 21: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of a theft on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of a traffic hazard on Heater Road, took a police information report on Bristol Road, took a report of a traffic hazard on Heater Road, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, took information of a late report property damage accident on Main Street, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, issued a warning for no headlights after dark, inspection and child seat placement, issued a warning for a defect and registration on Route 1, and issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.

March 22: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, took a police information report on Bristol Road, served paperwork on Biscay Road, conducted a welfare check on Water Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Heater Road, is investigating a report of a sex offense, and took a police information report on Back Meadow Road.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth are investigating a burglary on Heater Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a police information report on Church Street, and issued a warning for a defect on Main Street.

March 23: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Meadow Court, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Miles Street, no injury, non-reportable damage, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a police information report on Miles Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, and issued a warning for a defect on Main Street.

March 24: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street.

March 25: Officer Sylvester conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, issued a warning for disorderly conduct on Main Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

March 26: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury, non-reportable damage.

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a traffic hazard on Route 1, issued another warning for speeding on Route 1, took a report of threatening on Bristol Road, and issued a warning for speeding and inspection on Main Street.

March 27: Officer Tessier investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, issued three separate warnings to three different drivers for speeding on Main Street, issued a warning for a defect and inspection on Main Street, issued a warning for operation on Route 1, and investigated a domestic incident on Biscay Road.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 142 calls for service.

