Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from March 28 to April 3:

Summonses

Nicholas Reed, Warren, texting while driving on Main Street, March 28.

Michelle Gilliland, Jefferson, speeding on Route 1, March 28.

Raymond Asselin, Cushing, operating after suspension on Route 1, March 28.

Paulette Marinari, Newcastle, speeding on Bristol Road, March 29.

David Merrill, Temple, NH, using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, March 30.

John Magness, Bristol, operating after suspension on School Street, April 2.

Matthew Bruce, Alna, insurance and speeding on Bristol Road, April 3.

Cagney O’Brien, Damariscotta, speeding on Bristol Road April 3.

Peter Stahl, Haverford, PA, insurance on Bristol Road, April 3.

Other activity

March 28: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on High Street, took a police information report on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

March 29: Officer Booth issued two separate warnings for speeding two different drivers on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and conducted hands-free enforcement on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick is investigating a juvenile problem on Main Street, investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Egypt Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Route 1.

March 30: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, issued two separate warnings to two different drivers for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, and issued a warning for registration and inspection on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

March 31: Officer Phil Tessier conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street.

April 1: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, is investigating a juvenile problem on South Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted with a trespassing complaint on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of theft on Main Street, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Pleasant Street.

April 2: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer William Smith took a police information report on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Miles Street.

April 3: Officer Smith investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive.

Officer Tessier served paperwork on Old County Road.

Officer Booth assisted with a parking problem on Theatre Street, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, issued a warning for inspection and registration on Bristol Road, and issued a warning for speeding and operation on Bristol Road.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 155 calls for service.

