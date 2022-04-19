Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from April 11-17:

Arrest

Robert Blanc, no address released, outstanding warrant on Main Street, April 12.

Summonses

Bridget Parker, Warren, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, April 11.

Bridget Parker, Warren, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle on Main Street, April 13.

Brittany Brewer, Wiscasset, texting while driving on Main Street, April 13.

Natasha Geffrard, Augusta, texting while driving on Main Street, April 13.

Robert Schwartz, Wenonah, N.J., registration on Main Street, 16.

Other activity

April 11: Officer Billy Smith assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and Smith assisted with a mental health issue on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a complaint of criminal mischief on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Egypt Road, no injury reported, and conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated an alarm on Miles Center Way, and investigated a traffic hazard on Egypt Road.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

April 12: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, took a police information report on Standpipe Road, and took a report of theft on School Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a police information report on Theatre Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted with a juvenile problem on Elm Street, investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Egypt Road, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

April 13: Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury.

Reported, served paperwork on South Road, assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road, conducted a welfare check on South Road, and assisted a citizen on Elm Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted a pedestrian check on Bristol Road, conducted a welfare check on Keene Woods Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Booth assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on High Street, issued a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Courtyard Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth conducted a texting while driving detail on Main Street.

April 14: Officer Sylvester investigated a report of theft on Miles Street, assisted with a mental health problem on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin took information of a late report of a motor vehicle crash on Main Street.

April 15: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle crash on Egypt Road, no injury reported.

Officer Sylvester investigated a complaint of trespassing on Miles Street, took a report of found property on School Street, assisted with a parking problem on School Street, and issued a warning for no headlights after dark on Biscay Road.

April 16: Officer Tessier issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Barstow Road, and took information of a late report of a motor vehicle crash on Main Street.

April 17: Officer Tessier issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Damariscotta Police responded to 152 calls for service.

