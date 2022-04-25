Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from April 18-24:
Summons
Beth Connor, Washington, speeding on Main Street, April 24.
Other activity
April 18: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.
Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Lessner Road, and issued a warning for a defect on Biscay Road.
April 19: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic control on Biscay Road and on Bristol Road.
April 20: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, issued a warning for speeding on Church Street, assisted another agency on Coastal Market Drive, took a police information report on Main Street, took information of a non-reportable property damage only motor vehicle crash on Coastal Market Drive, investigated an alarm on Miles Center Way, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.
Officer Sylvester executed a search warrant on Ellinwood Drive.
April 21: Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street, and took a report of found property on Main Street.
Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road.
Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street.
April 22: Officer Tessier assisted with a civil dispute on Ledgewood Court.
Officer Sylvester took information of a late report non-reportable motor vehicle crash on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.
April 23: Officer Tessier issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, and a warning for failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk on Main Street.
Officer Joseph Booth issued a warning for inspection and a defect on Route 1.
April 24: Officer Tessier investigated a property damage motor vehicle crash on Biscay Road, and issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.
Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, and issued a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street.
Damariscotta Police Department responded to 133 calls for service.