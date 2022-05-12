Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from May 2-8:

Summons

Alyson Martinez, Warren, speeding, Main Street, May 7.

Other activity

May 2: Sgt. Erick Halpin attempted to serve paperwork on South Road, assisted another agency on Church Street, conducted speed enforcement on Church Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and served paperwork on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency on Meadow Court.

Officer Joseph Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

May 3: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Massasoit Drive, gave a warning for operation on Elm Street, assisted a citizen on High Street, investigated an alarm on Massasoit Drive, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street and conducted traffic control on Bristol Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester gave a warning for defect on School Street.

May 4: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of fraud on School Street, and a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth conducted a texting-while-driving detail on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for texting while driving on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage).

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), assisted another agency on Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Hodgdon Street.

May 5: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a mental health issue on Church Street.

May 6: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a drug investigation on Heater Road, assisted with a mental health issue on Miles Street, took a report of found property on Meadow Court, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Route 1 (no injury reported), took a report of a missing person on Main Street, conducted a compliance check on School Street, took a report of harassment on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of found property on Elm Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

May 7: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a domestic incident on Egypt Road and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

May 8: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury reported) and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 134 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

