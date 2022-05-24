Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from May 16-22:

Summonses

Michael Simonelli, Waldoboro, speeding, Route 1, May 17

Noah Ross, Cushing, speeding, School Street, May 17

Michelle Martin, Lewiston, studded tires, Parking Lot Lane, May 21

Lindsey Braun, Camden, speeding, Route 1, May 22

Jacob Robinson, Newcastle, operating after suspension, Main Street, May 22

Other activity

May 16: Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street, served paperwork on Miles Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave warnings for speeding and inspection on Route 1, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

May 17: Officer Booth took a report of found property on Parking Lot Lane, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of fraud on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report on Massasoit Drive and gave a warning for defect on Main Street.

May 18: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on High Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a parking problem on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave warnings for speeding on Main Street and investigated a motor-vehicle crash (no injury) on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Bristol Road.

May 19: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang up on Main Street, investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, and gave a warning for registration on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a parking problem on Elm Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1.

May 20: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Elm Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, gave a warning for using a mobile device while driving on Church Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash (no injury) on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash (no injury, non-reportable damage) on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street, took a report of theft on Main Street, gave a warning for defect on Lessner Road, and took two reports of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 21: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Main Street and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester investigated a 911 check on Blue Haven Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a report of found property on Route 1.

May 22: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, gave three warnings for speeding on Main Street, and gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 157 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

