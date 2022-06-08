Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from May 30 through June 5:

Summonses

Rachel Rose Parisi, Niskayuna, N.Y., speeding, Route 1, May 30.

Jasmine Page, Boothbay, texting while driving and following too closely, Main Street, May 30.

Brian Simmons, Whitefield, texting while driving, Main Street, June 4.

Other activity

May 30: Officer Joseph Booth assisted another agency on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for registration and inspection on School Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted another agency on Biscay Road and took a report of lost property on Biscay Road.

May 31: Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road and assisted a citizen in locating lost property.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Church Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, gave a warning for failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted a citizen on Hoffses Beach Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street and took a police information report on Bristol Road.

June 1: Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Booth assisted with a juvenile problem on Ledgewood Court Drive.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Coastal Market Drive.

Officer Booth investigated a report of theft on Ledgewood Court Drive, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and is assisting with a complaint of trespassing on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Elm Street (no injury reported).

June 2: Sgt. Halpin and Officer Phil Tessier investigated a domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Officer Tessier took information of a late report motor-vehicle crash on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on School Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Church Street, conducted a special detail on Parking Lot Lane, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

June 3: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road, investigated a report of threatening on Main Street, and gave a warning for no lights after dark on Main Street.

June 4: Officer Tessier took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer William Smith assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

June 5: Officer William Smith investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, investigated a report of harassment on Jackie’s Trail, gave a warning for speeding and following too close on Biscay Road, investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, and investigated suspicious activity on Route 1.

Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Route 1 and assisted with a traffic hazard on School Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 152 calls for service.

