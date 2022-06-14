Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from June 6-12:

Arrest

Mark Harrison, Bath, violating conditions of release, June 11.

Summons

Courtney Taylor, South Bristol, criminal trespass, June 7.

Other activity

June 6: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted traffic control in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted traffic enforcement on Egypt Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street and took a report of a traffic hazard on Bristol Road.

Officer Joseph Booth gave a warning for registration on Main Street and two warnings for speeding on Route 1.

June 7: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Schooner Street (no injury reported) and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street and investigated a report of trespassing on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and conducted a welfare check on Church Street.

Officer William Smith assisted with a mental health issue on Main Street.

June 8: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and conducted a sex offender registry at the police department.

Officer Booth took a report of fraud on Lakehurst Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street and took a police information report on Church Street.

June 9: Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

June 10: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

June 11: Officer Tessier took a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Route 1, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (minor injury reported), and took a report of lost property on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Smith gave a warning for texting while driving on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and investigated a report of criminal mischief on Main Street.

June 12: Officer Tessier assisted with parking problems downtown.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 136 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

