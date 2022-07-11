Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from July 4-10:

Summons

Ellen Sullivan, Newburyport, Mass., speeding, Biscay Road, July 9.

Other activity

July 4: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an alarm on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and investigated a report of harassment on Biscay Road.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

July 5: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Biscay Road and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Elm Street (no injury) and gave a warning for failure to obey a red light.

Chief Jason Warlick, Officer Kyle Sylvester, and Officer Booth responded to a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (minor injury).

July 6: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, assisted with an animal complaint on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Booth responded to a motor-vehicle crash at Belvedere Road and Route 1.

Chief Warlick investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street, took a police information report on Church Street, and gave a warning for defect on Main Street.

July 7: Officer Phil Tessier took a police information report on Egypt Road and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Biscay Road, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop light on Main Street, and took a report of suspicious activity on Twin Cove Lane.

July 8: Officer Tessier took a report of a stolen bicycle on Elm Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a report of harassment on Salt Bay Drive.

July 9: Officer Mark Graham took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Tessier responded to a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage).

Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage).

July 10: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Schooner Street and investigated a report of criminal mischief on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer William Smith gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, is investigating a report of theft on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 164 calls for service.

