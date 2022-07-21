Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from July 11-17:

Summons

Cassandra Hooper, Friendship, handheld device while driving, Bristol Road, July 13.

Other activity

July 11: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a police information report on Church Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of theft on Coastal Market Drive, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash at Biscay Road and Main Street (no injury), and took a police information report on Miles Street.

Officer William Smith took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

July 12: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Church Street (no injury), and took a report of theft on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Elm Street.

July 13: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on High Street, gave a warning for speeding on High Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Eagle Lane, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin responded to a motor-vehicle crash on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Officer Sylvester took a report of harassment on Salt Bay Drive, responded to a car vs. deer crash on School Street (no human injury), assisted another agency on Creek Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for defect on Main Street.

July 14: Officer Phil Tessier took a report of a missing person on Church Street, conducted a welfare check on Coastal Market Drive, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, and took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester removed a traffic hazard from Main Street, assisted a citizen on Schooner Street, assisted with a parking problem on Main Street.

July 15: Chief Warlick took information of a late report motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage).

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), gave a warning for defect on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

July 16: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street and gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Smith investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), took a report of found property on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Egypt Road, gave a warning for handheld device on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

July 17: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Church Street and assisted with a mental health problem on Pond Circle.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 131 calls for service.

