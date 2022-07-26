Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from July 18-24:

Summonses

Michael Smetana, Los Angeles, Calif., yielding, Bristol Road, July 19.

Earl Archie, Largo, Fla., failure to stop at a red light, Bristol Road and Main Street, July 20.

Other activity

July 18: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency on Miles Street and assisted another agency on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer William Smith assisted a citizen on Miles Street, investigated a domestic disturbance on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

July 19: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

July 20: Chief Warlick took a police information report on Oyster Creek Lane, assisted a citizen on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of lost property on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Coastal Market Drive, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

July 21: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street and is investigating a report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated a report of criminal mischief on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for defect on Main Street.

July 22: Officer Tessier took a report of found property on School Street, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Main Street, investigated a car v. pedestrian crash on Main Street (minor injury, non-reportable damage), and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for no lights after dark on Bristol Road, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane

July 23: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Mark Graham investigated a tip line information report on Main Street, took a report of theft on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

July 24: Officer Tessier took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street and assisted another agency on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 149 calls for service.

