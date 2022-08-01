Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from July 25-31:

Arrest

Jonathan Beckim-Arnold, Damariscotta, OUI, Biscay Road, July 30.

Summonses

Benjamin Powell, Jefferson, failure to stop at a red light, Bristol Road, July 25.

Orlando Segura, Fernandina Beach, Fla., speeding, Main Street, July 25.

Daniel Derosier, Damariscotta, failure to keep right, Biscay Road, July 26.

Daniel Gardiner, Damariscotta, inspection, Route 1, July 30.

Russell Baldwin, Nobleboro, speeding, Main Street, July 31.

Other activity

July 25: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Pleasant Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on Back Meadow Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, and took a loud noise report complaint on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and took a police information report on Bristol Road.

July 26: Chief Warlick is investigating a report of sex offence on Biscay Road and took a police information report on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road

Officer Booth investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane and gave three warnings for speeding on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth investigated a car v. bicycle crash on Biscay Road (minor injury).

Officer Kyle Sylvester gave a warning for unnecessary acceleration.

July 27: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road and assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a police information report on Jackie’s Trail, conducted traffic enforcement on Egypt Road, is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street, took a complaint of littering on Egypt Road, and investigated a traffic hazard on Route 1.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Back Meadow Road (no injury), assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Sylvester is investigating a report of theft on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Miles Street.

July 28: Officer Sylvester investigated a 911 hang-up on Campground Road.

Chief Warlick took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on North Road, took a report of found property at the police department, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

July 29: Officer Phil Tessier removed a traffic hazard from Bristol Road, investigated a report of a traffic hazard at Belvedere Road and Route 1 intersection, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash at Bristol Road and High Street (minor injury).

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

July 30: Officer Tessier assisted with a juvenile problem on Egypt Road.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, gave warnings for operation and speeding on Main Street, gave warnings for registration and speeding on Route 1, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for defect on Main Street.

July 31: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Bristol Road (no injury) and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, is investigating a report of threatening on Long Lane, investigated an animal complaint on Lessner Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Egypt Road, and gave a warning for abandoning vehicle on public way.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 201 calls for service.

