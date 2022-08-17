Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 8-14:

Arrest

Heather Clark, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Aug 12.

Summonses

Layli Harandi, Old Greenwich, Conn., operating after suspension, Route 1, Aug. 9.

Raymond Dore, of The Villages, Fla., improper passing, Route 1, Aug. 9.

Other activity

Aug. 8: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a juvenile problem on Twin Cove Lane, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a noise complaint on Hodgdon Street, and conducted traffic control on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a 911 hang up on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Elm Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Aug. 9: Sgt. Halpin investigated a loud noise complaint on Abbie Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted a citizen on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for defect on Main Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Aug. 10: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Midden Way, took a late report of an assault on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Old County Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Back Street Landing (no injury), took a report of found property on Parking Lot Lane, and took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Aug. 11: Officer Phil Tessier is investigating a report of theft of services on Twin Cove Lane, took a report of found property on Standpipe Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of lost property on Route 1.

Chief Warlick took a police information report and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Parking Lot Lane (no injury), investigated a 911 call from Blue Haven Lane, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Aug. 12: Officer Sylvester investigated a report of an assault on School Street, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Officer Tessier took a report of lost property on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Barstow Road, investigated a domestic disturbance on Biscay Road, took a report of harassment on Mill Brook Lane, investigated a report of theft on Schooner Street, and assisted a citizen on Powell Lane.

Aug. 13: Officer Tessier investigated a car v. deer crash on Back Meadow Road (no human injury), investigated a parking problem on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane, investigated suspicious activity on Pleasant Street, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Westview Road.

Aug. 14: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage) and assisted a citizen on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and investigated a report of theft on Twin Cove Lane.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 168 calls for service.

