Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 15 through Aug 21.

Summonses

Brett Hevey, of Marshfield, Mass., speeding, Route 1, Aug. 15.

Scott Mansfield, Warren, failure to obey a red light, Bristol Road, Aug. 15.

Other activity

Aug. 15, Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a report of harassment on Midcoast Road, took a report of lost property on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street, conducted a sex offender registration at the police department, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Aug. 16: Chief Warlick took a police information report on Elm Street, investigated a report of trespassing on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Parking Lot Lane.

Aug. 17: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Church Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a parking complaint on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Chapman Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1 and on Bristol Road, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Elm Street, no injury reported.

Aug. 18: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and assisted with a mental health issue on Blue Haven Lane.

Officer Sylvester took a report of lost property on Coastal Market Drive, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and assisted with an animal complaint on Biscay Road.

Aug. 19, Officer Smith assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street, and took a police information report on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Church Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated a hit and run, property damage accident on Biscay Road.

Aug. 20: Officer Fait took a report of criminal mischief on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and issued a traffic warning for speeding on Biscay Road and on Parking Lot Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street, took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Ledgewood Court and assisted with a civil complaint on Ebert Lane and issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 160 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

