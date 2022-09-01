Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 22-28:

Arrest

Nicholas Meiggs, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, Aug 25.

Summonses

Bisi Cameron, Edgecomb, insurance, Main Street, Aug. 22.

Ryley Hill, Rockland, failure to stop at a red light, Main Street, Aug. 23.

Other activity

Aug. 22: Officer Joseph Booth took a police information report on Ledgewood Court, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, gave warnings for speed and registration on Main Street, investigated a report of harassment on Parking Lot Lane, and gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of fraud on Schooner Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted with a mental health problem on Blue Haven Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Elm Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), took a report of lost property on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Church Street.

Aug. 23: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of criminal mischief on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of lost property on Schooner Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Bristol Road, assisted with a civil complaint on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, investigated an alarm on Church Street, and assisted a citizen on Keene Woods Road.

Aug. 24: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), took a report of lost property on Main Street, took a police information report on Alewife Lane, conducted a sex offender registry at the police department, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Elm Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road.

Aug. 25: Chief Warlick and Officer Phil Tessier investigated a car vs. pedestrian crash on Main Street (minor injury reported).

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street and took a police information report on Alewife Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on North Road and investigated a complaint of harassment on Ledgewood Court.

Aug. 26: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted a sex offender registry on Pleasant Street, took a police information report on School Street, investigated a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Back Meadow Road, took an animal complaint on Parking Lot Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated an alarm on Miles Street.

Officer Booth investigated a report of an abandoned trailer on Biscay Road, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, removed a traffic hazard from Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for defect on Main Street.

Aug. 27: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage) and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a report of trespassing on Twin Cove Lane, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Aug. 28: Officer Mark Graham conducted a special detail on Main Street

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Midcoast Road, took a report of a large group of erratic vehicles on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Booth and Officer Tessier were advised of a burglary on North Road (it was a misunderstanding).

Officer Booth gave three warnings for speeding on Route 1, gave warning for inspection, and gave a warning for registration.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 199 calls for service.

