Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 12-18:

Summons

Jain Bahulkailashchandra, San Jose, Calif., speeding, Route 1, Sept. 13.

Other activity

Sept. 12: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Sept. 13: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Route 1, and investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted two citizens on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Sept. 14: Officer Booth took a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, assisted another agency on Heater Road, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Chief Warlick took a report of lost property on School Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of theft on Biscay Road, investigated a police information report on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with an animal complaint on Church Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Sept. 15: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Biscay Road (no injury), assisted a citizen on Center Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted two citizens on School Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Route 1, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Sept. 16: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Center Street.

Officer Tessier is investigating a report of theft on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash at Route 1 and Belvedere Road, and investigated a report of theft on Branch Road.

Sept. 17: Officer Tessier investigated a loud noise complaint on Townley Drive, assisted with a juvenile problem on Miles Street, and took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Center Street, and gave a warning for following too close on Route 1.

Sept. 18: Officer Tessier took a report of found property on Lessner Road.

Officer Booth took a report of found property on Abbie Lane, took a report of found property on Pond Circle, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 172 calls for service.

