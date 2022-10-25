Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 17-23:

Summonses

John Eraklis, Bristol, speeding, Bristol Road, Oct. 18.

Ashlyn Finnemore, Damariscotta, filing false report and violating condition of release, Biscay Road, Oct. 22.

Other activity

Oct. 17: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Lessner Road, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Oct. 18: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a mental health complaint on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted with a parking problem on Lessner Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Center Way (no injury, non-reportable damage).

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted another agency on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer William Smith served paperwork on Bristol Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report on Pond Circle, served paperwork on Pond Circle, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Oct. 19: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, removed a traffic hazard from Route 1, investigated a 911 hang up on Bristol Road and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Oct. 20: Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Twin Cove Lane and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street and took a police information report on Main Street.

Oct. 21: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Oct. 22: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash at Main and School streets (minor injury reported) and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of a fight on Parking Lot Lane, assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court, and investigated a 911 hang up on Blue Haven Lane.

Oct. 23: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Church Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Route 1, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 119 calls for service.

