Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 24-30:

Arrest

Ashlyn Finnemore, Damariscotta, warrant, Oct. 24

Summonses

Patrick Kane, Topsham, insurance, Main Street, Oct. 26.

Payton Dowdy, Crossville, Ala., speeding, Main Street, Oct. 29.

Jessica Winslow, Boothbay Harbor, speeding, Main Street, Oct. 29.

Jacques Vesery, Damariscotta, speeding, Biscay Road, Oct. 29.

Christopher Rommel, Damariscotta, insurance and inspection, Main Street, Oct. 29.

Alan Goldberg, Dresden, speeding, Main Street, Oct. 29.

Alexander Gutierrez, Newcastle, speeding, Bristol Road, Oct. 29.

Other activity

Oct. 24: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a juvenile probable on Pond Circle, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Joseph Booth gave two warnings for no headlights after dark on Main Street, gave a warning for impeding traffic on Route 1, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

Oct. 25: Officer Booth gave a warning for wrong way on one way and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Ellinwood Drive, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Route 1, and investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Oct. 26: Sgt. Halpin investigated a late report motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), and investigated a police information report on School Street.

Officer Booth investigated a property damage accident on Elm Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Rd.

Oct. 27: Officer Phil Tessier gave warnings for failure to stop at a red light and insurance on Biscay Road by Officer Tessier.

Officer Sylvester served paperwork on Main Street, assisted another agency on Elm Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Oct. 28: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash at Main Street and School Street (no injury), assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, investigated a complaint of criminal mischief on Main Street, and investigated a complaint of a domestic incident on Cathedral Pines Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and investigated a report of threatening on Bristol Road.

Oct. 29: Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on School Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding and registration on Main Street, gave a warning for defect on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and conducted a pedestrian check on Route 1.

Oct. 30: Officer Booth gave a warning for using a handheld device while driving on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 144 calls for service.

