Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for Oct. 31 through Nov. 6:

Arrest

Elizabeth Wila, domestic violence assault, Nov. 5

Summons

Max Perkins, Nobleboro, speeding on Route 1, Nov. 6

Other activity

Oct. 31: Officer Joseph Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, gave a warning for inspection on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street.

Nov. 1: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Nov. 2: Officer William Smith investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Abbie Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated an alarm on Bristol Road.

Nov. 3: Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated a car vs. deer crash on Biscay Road (no human injury).

Nov. 4: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Miles Center Way, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, took a report of theft on Hodgdon Street, took a report of fraud on Midcoast Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road.

Nov. 5: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, gave a warning for failure to yield for pedestrian in crosswalk on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Pond Circle, investigated a domestic disturbance on Elm Street, investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Nov. 6: Officer Tessier investigated a report of theft on Main Street and assisted with a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Standpipe Road, investigated a car vs. deer crash (no human injury), and gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Biscay Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 117 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^