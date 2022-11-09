Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for Oct. 31 through Nov. 6:

Arrest

Elizabeth Wila, domestic violence assault, Nov. 5

Summons

Max Perkins, Nobleboro, speeding on Route 1, Nov. 6

Other activity

Oct. 31: Officer Joseph Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, gave a warning for inspection on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street.

Nov. 1: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Nov. 2: Officer William Smith investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Abbie Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated an alarm on Bristol Road.

Nov. 3: Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated a car vs. deer crash on Biscay Road (no human injury).

Nov. 4: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Miles Center Way, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, took a report of theft on Hodgdon Street, took a report of fraud on Midcoast Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road.

Nov. 5: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, gave a warning for failure to yield for pedestrian in crosswalk on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Pond Circle, investigated a domestic disturbance on Elm Street, investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Nov. 6: Officer Tessier investigated a report of theft on Main Street and assisted with a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Standpipe Road, investigated a car vs. deer crash (no human injury), and gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Biscay Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 117 calls for service.

