Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4:

Arrests

Nov. 28, Nathan Brewer, Nobleboro, operating under the influence, Main Street.

Nov. 29, Karen Pinkham, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault.

Summonses

Nov. 28, Alyssa Leconte, Gorham, failure to maintain control of motor vehicle

Other activity

Nov. 28: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Biscay Road (no injury), assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a police information report on Main Street,

Chief Jason Warlick is investigating a burglary on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and investigated a report of a missing person on Main Street (subject located).

Nov. 29: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Williams Plaza, investigated a car v. deer crash on Bristol Road (no human injury), assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and took a report of theft on Chapman Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and took a police information report at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a car v. deer crash on Bristol Road (no human injury), conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a car v. deer crash on Bristol Road (no human injury), investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), and investigated a domestic incident on Standpipe Road.

Nov. 30: Officer Sylvester assisted with a mental health issue on Standpipe Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Bristol Road (no injury), removed a traffic hazard from Biscay Road, and removed a traffic hazard from School Street.

Chief Warlick is investigating a report of a robbery on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin served paperwork on Hutchings Road.

Dec. 1: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury) and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Street (no injury).

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a loud noise complaint on Elm Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Dec. 2: Officer Tessier investigated two motor-vehicle crashes on Main Street (no injuries).

Officer Sylvester investigated a parking problem on Main Street.

Dec. 3: Officer Tessier took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street and assisted another agency on Locust Lane.

Dec. 4: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, gave a warning for defect on Main Street, gave a warning for obstructed license plate on Bristol Road, gave a warning for defect on Main Street, investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, and gave a warning for no lights after dark on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 113 calls for service.

