Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 5-11:

Arrests

Dec. 5, Alexa Oliver, Damariscotta, warrant

Dec. 11, Nathan Brewer, Nobleboro, warrant

Summonses

Dec. 10, Allison Mank, Nobleboro, operating after suspension, Route 1

Dec. 10, Jesse Tobia, Warren, speeding, Route 1

Other activity

Dec. 5: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Elm Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, and is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin executed a search warrant on Ellinwood Drive.

Dec. 6: Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen on Miles Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Blue Haven Lane, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and investigated suspicious activity on Route 1.

Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Townley Drive, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Dec. 7: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, is investigating a report of theft on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Powell Lane, and took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road.

Officer Booth gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, gave a warning for defect on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Dec. 8: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a 911 check on Main Street and conducted a sex offender verification on Standpipe Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a special detail on Main Street and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street.

Dec. 9: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and gave a warning for bad pass on Biscay Road.

Dec. 10: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave warnings for operation and registration on Main Street, and gave a warning for inspection on Route 1.

Dec. 11: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Schooner Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 94 calls for service.

