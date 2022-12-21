Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 12-18:

Dec. 12: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, conducted a welfare check on Lessner Road, and assisted with a mental health issue on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Dec. 13: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street, took a police information report on School Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and investigated a car vs. deer crash on Bristol Road (no human injury).

Dec. 14: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for operation on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester conducted a special detail on Main Street and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Dec. 15: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Dec. 16: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), took a report of found property on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Dec. 17: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Belvedere Road (no injury), conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on School Street (no injury), investigated a motor vehicle accident on Route 1 (no injury), investigated a motor-vehicle crash on School Street (no injury) and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Belvedere Road.

Officer Booth investigated a parking problem on Elm Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, and assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Dec. 18: Officer Mark Graham assisted another agency on Lessner Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 101 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

