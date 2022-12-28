Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 19-25:

Arrest

Dec. 19, Jackie Giles, Damariscotta, outstanding warrant

Other activity

Dec. 19: Officer Joseph Booth assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail, attempted to locate a subject on Blue Haven Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and attempted to locate a subject on Spruce Lane.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of a missing person on Main Street (subject located), assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Elm Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of harassment on Main Street.

Dec. 20: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Theatre Street, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Church Street and assisted with a parking problem on Hammond Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Dec. 21: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, took a report of found property on Main Street, and took a late report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Booth investigated a threat on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and conducted a special detail on Main Street.

Dec. 22: Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of threatening on Main Street and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Tessier took a report of fraud on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Dec. 23: Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier assisted with a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a complaint of trespassing on Schooner Street, investigated an alarm on Massasoit Drive, took a police information report on Bristol Road, and investigated an alarm on Water Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and is investigating a report of theft on Meadow Court.

Dec. 24: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer William Smith is investigating a report of theft on Main Street.

Dec. 25: Officer Smith investigated suspicious activity on Route 1, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, and took a report of a car vs. deer crash on Bristol Road.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street and assisted with a report of a missing person on Ledgewood Court Drive.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 146 calls for service.

