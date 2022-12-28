Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 19-25:

Arrest

Dec. 19, Jackie Giles, Damariscotta, outstanding warrant

Other activity

Dec. 19: Officer Joseph Booth assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail, attempted to locate a subject on Blue Haven Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and attempted to locate a subject on Spruce Lane.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of a missing person on Main Street (subject located), assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Elm Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of harassment on Main Street.

Dec. 20: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Theatre Street, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Church Street and assisted with a parking problem on Hammond Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Dec. 21: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, took a report of found property on Main Street, and took a late report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Booth investigated a threat on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and conducted a special detail on Main Street.

Dec. 22: Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of threatening on Main Street and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Tessier took a report of fraud on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Dec. 23: Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier assisted with a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a complaint of trespassing on Schooner Street, investigated an alarm on Massasoit Drive, took a police information report on Bristol Road, and investigated an alarm on Water Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and is investigating a report of theft on Meadow Court.

Dec. 24: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer William Smith is investigating a report of theft on Main Street.

Dec. 25: Officer Smith investigated suspicious activity on Route 1, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, and took a report of a car vs. deer crash on Bristol Road.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street and assisted with a report of a missing person on Ledgewood Court Drive.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 146 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^