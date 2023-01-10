Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 2-8:

Arrest

Jan. 4, Michael Hilgendorf, Damariscotta, operating under the influence and operating without a license, on Main Street

Summons

Jan. 7, Jane Gear, Jefferson, speeding, on Main Street

Other activity

Jan. 2: Officer William Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and is investigating a domestic disturbance on Egypt Road.

Jan. 3: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester served paperwork on Main Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Jan. 4: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, is investigating a report of suspicious activity on High Street, took a report of lost property at the police department, took a report of harassment on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report on Main Street.

Jan. 5: Officer Phil Tessier conducted winter parking enforcement downtown, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a report of harassment on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Back Meadow Road, is investigating a report of harassment on Coastal Market Drive, and investigated a tip line information report on South Road.

Jan. 6: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Tessier conducted winter parking enforcement downtown, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Jan. 7: Officer Sylvester took a report of criminal mischief on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Tessier conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a report of a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, and

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Smith investigated a motor vehicle accident on Bristol Road, no human injury reported.

Jan. 8: Officer Tessier investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Smith assisted with an unwanted subject on Locust Lane and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 126 calls for service.

