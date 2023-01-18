Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 9-15:

Arrests

Jan. 12, Beth Hancock, Edgecomb, outstanding warrants

Jan. 14, Austin Thornton, Damariscotta, assault

Other activity

Jan. 9: Officer William Smith assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted another agency in Newcastle, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of suspicious activity on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Street (no injury), investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, investigated a report of theft on Brooksong Lane, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated an animal complaint on Hodgdon Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), assisted another agency on Miles Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted a special detail on Miles Street.

Jan. 10: Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Jan. 11: Officer Smith took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Hodgdon Street, and investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for no headlines after dark on Main Street, and investigated a 911 hang up on Schooner Street.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Smith assisted another agency on Main Street.

Jan. 12: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road and assisted a citizen on Scholl Street.

Officer Phil Tessier is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Jan. 13: Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier investigated a bomb threat on Main Street.

Jan. 14: Officer Tessier investigated a report of threatening on Main Street.

Officer Smith investigated a domestic incident on Locust Lane.

Jan. 15: Officer Smith conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 106 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

