Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 16-22:

Arrest

Jan. 21, Garrett Hoffman, New Hope, Pa., driving to endanger and criminal speed, on Main Street

Summons

Jan. 21, Garrett Hoffman, New Hope, Pa., illegal transportation, on Main Street

Other activity

Jan. 16: Officer William Smith investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen on Locust Lane, investigated a car vs. building crash on Midcoast Road (no injury), investigated a report of threatening on Main Street and assisted a citizen on Chapman Street.

Jan. 17: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, gave a warning for speeding on Elm Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and conducted a pedestrian check on School Street.

Jan. 18: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Coastal Market Drive, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Smith assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and investigated a tip line information report on Church Street.

Jan. 19: Officer Phil Tessier is investigating a report of threatening on Bristol Road, investigated a traffic hazard on Parking Lot Lane, and is investigating a report of theft on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street.

Jan. 20: Officer Tessier assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a car vs. deer accident on Route 1 (no human injury) and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Jan. 21: Officer Tessier enforced winter parking downtown, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Jan. 22: Officer Smith assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Tessier enforced winter parking downtown and assisted another agency on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 115 calls for service.

