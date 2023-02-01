Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 23-29:

Summons

Jan. 28, Nathan Addy, Newcastle, theft by unauthorized taking

Other activity

Jan. 24: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Jan. 25: Officer William Smith gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Miles Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Jan. 26: Officer Sylvester investigated a tip line information report on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Route 1.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted another agency on Hutchings Road.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Church Street, assisted another agency on Stonewyck Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Street (no injury), assisted another agency on Route 1, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Jan. 27: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Lessner Road and assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and took a police information report on Midcoast Road.

Jan. 28: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Townley Drive and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Smith took a report of lost property on School Street.

Jan. 29: Officer Tessier conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Officer Smith investigated a report of suspicious activity on Hodgdon Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 115 calls for service.

