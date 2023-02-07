Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, 2023:

Jan. 30, Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and on Lessner Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, and investigated a disturbance on School Street.

Officer William Smith conducted a drug investigation on Main Street.

Jan. 31, Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Schooner Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Smith investigated a car vs. deer crash on School Street.

Feb. 1, Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, took a police information report on Ellinwood Drive, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took an animal complaint on Belvedere Road, investigated a burglar alarm on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Feb. 2, Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted with a civil complaint on Stonewyck Lane.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on School Street, investigated a parking complaint on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle crash at School Street and Main Street, minor injury reported.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Blue Haven Lane, and investigated a motor vehicle crash at Main Street and Biscay Road. No injury reported.

Feb. 3, Officer Tessier assisted with an animal complaint on South Road, assisted with a civil issue on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Church Street, and investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street. No injury reported.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Feb. 4, Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Smith issued a warning for texting and driving.

Feb. 5 Officer Smith assisted another agency on Miles Street and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 137 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

